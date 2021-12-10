Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 3.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.91. 17,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,191,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Stem alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,081 shares of company stock worth $7,503,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.