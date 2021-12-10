SThree (LON:STEM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 543 ($7.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.62 million and a PE ratio of 26.36. SThree has a 1 year low of GBX 289.96 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($8.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 581 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,534.46).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

