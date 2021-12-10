Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$11.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

