Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.