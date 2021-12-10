Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 192,497 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

