STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:STM opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

