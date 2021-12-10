StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Holdings Raised by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of StoneCastle Financial worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.25 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.