Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,109 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 152,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 20,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

