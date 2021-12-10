Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI opened at $108.03 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

