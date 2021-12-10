Strong Market Cap Reaches $64.39 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Strong has a market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $465.66 or 0.00963133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

