Stronghold Digital Mining’s (SDIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). As a group, analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

