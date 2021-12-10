Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 168,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after buying an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,932,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 408,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

