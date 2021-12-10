Strs Ohio Buys 277 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of State Street worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.