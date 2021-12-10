Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $340.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

