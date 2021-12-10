Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognex were worth $32,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

