Strs Ohio Sells 48,432 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $40,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

