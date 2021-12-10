Strs Ohio Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

