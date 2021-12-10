Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

