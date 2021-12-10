Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
SYK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.
Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.67.
In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
