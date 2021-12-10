Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.