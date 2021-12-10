Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 8,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,734. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

