Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,269,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

