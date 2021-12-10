Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.64 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 481,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $113.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

