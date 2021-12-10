Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,267.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,393.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,305.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.