Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 259 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

