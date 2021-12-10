Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 460 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

BA stock opened at $207.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

