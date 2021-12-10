Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 686 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,842,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of A opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

