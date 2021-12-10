Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Trimble by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,765. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.91 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

