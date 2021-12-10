Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

