Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $299.44 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Public Storage worth $299,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.67. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $344.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

