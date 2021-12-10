Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $337.36 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $337,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $611.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $800.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

