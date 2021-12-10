Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $226,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $597.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $560.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $363.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

