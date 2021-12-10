Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 197,547 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Activision Blizzard worth $237,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

ATVI stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

