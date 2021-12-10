Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,787 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $414,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

