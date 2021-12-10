Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $254,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,788,000 after buying an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $169.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

