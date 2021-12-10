Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

