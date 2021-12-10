Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 1,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

