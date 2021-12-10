Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $261.55 million and $111.90 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

