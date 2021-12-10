SureRemit Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $91.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.