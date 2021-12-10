Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $44.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $628.00. 286,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.