Susquehanna Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $680.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $650.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.62.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $45.47 on Friday, reaching $628.89. The company had a trading volume of 208,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,273. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.