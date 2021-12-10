SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $985.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $775.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $706.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $713.44 and a 200 day moving average of $624.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

