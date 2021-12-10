Swop Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,845.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00015494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $59,845.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,832,808 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,401 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

