Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Michael E. Hurlston Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $280.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.