Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

