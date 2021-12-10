Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SYAAF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.
About Syrah Resources
