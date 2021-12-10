T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

