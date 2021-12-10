Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Up 5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 1,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

