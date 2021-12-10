Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $134.10 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,025 shares of company stock worth $19,104,375. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.