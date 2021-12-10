Tapmydata Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.58 million and $2,732.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00285092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

