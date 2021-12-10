Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $52.18 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

